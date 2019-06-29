Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Colfax posted sales of $925.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

In related news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $309,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,679.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 50,269.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 913,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 1,570,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

