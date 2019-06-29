Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of CAG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 746,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 320,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 154,088 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

