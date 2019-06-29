Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.40. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, Chairman Norman Miller bought 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,743 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Conn’s by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

