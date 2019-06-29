Contrasting SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) & Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp $67.46 million 3.14 $9.92 million $1.86 12.02 Select Bancorp $61.54 million 3.59 $13.78 million $0.95 12.04

Select Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SB One Bancorp. SB One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SB One Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 19.25% 9.99% 1.03% Select Bancorp 24.54% 7.91% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SB One Bancorp and Select Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SB One Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given SB One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Select Bancorp does not pay a dividend. SB One Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

