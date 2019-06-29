Cormark Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.35

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.24.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.97.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

