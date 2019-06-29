Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRVS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

CRVS stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,267 shares of company stock worth $140,522. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.