Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Covenant Transportation Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 70,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $14.71. 329,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

