Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €21.78 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.28 ($23.58).

LHA stock opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12-month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.05.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

