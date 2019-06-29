Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGA. Wolfe Research downgraded Magna International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

