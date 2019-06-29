Critical Comparison: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84% Career Education 10.57% 21.14% 15.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Career Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.43 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -1.59 Career Education $581.30 million 2.30 $55.18 million $1.05 18.16

Career Education has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Career Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarena International and Career Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 Career Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 176.00%. Career Education has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Career Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Career Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Career Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Career Education beats Tarena International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

