Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on Dana and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

DAN opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46. Dana has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.