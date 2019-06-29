Debitum Network Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00291477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.01781134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

