Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.19% of Deswell Industries worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 11,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

