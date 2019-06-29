Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.28 ($23.58).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a one year high of €24.45 ($28.43). The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

