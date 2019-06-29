Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,189.12 ($41.67).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,384 ($44.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,460 ($45.21). The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

