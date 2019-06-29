DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $10.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,030,000 after acquiring an additional 560,676 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,863,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 476,643 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 237.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

