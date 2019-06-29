Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,975,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 11,373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $416,816.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,959 shares of company stock worth $2,628,791 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,611,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,796 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 3,423.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,300,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,804,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.32. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.