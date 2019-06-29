Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,206,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 442,743 shares.The stock last traded at $1.28 and had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 501.28% and a negative net margin of 206.32%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 103,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.