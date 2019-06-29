Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELAN. UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

