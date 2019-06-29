Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.63

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 1272926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.42 million. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

