EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) has been given a $6.00 price objective by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMKR. B. Riley upgraded EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,385. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.28.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 40.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

