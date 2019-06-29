Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECPG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.