Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.81. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,314,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 44,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

