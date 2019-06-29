Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.50.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

