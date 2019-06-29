EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Critical Comparison

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.28 billion 3.13 $3.42 billion $5.54 16.82 Vermilion Energy $1.29 billion 2.60 $209.58 million $0.77 28.22

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. EOG Resources pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 267.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 19.35% 17.10% 9.51% Vermilion Energy 15.42% 13.10% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 5 22 0 2.81 Vermilion Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $121.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

