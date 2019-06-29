Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ opened at $35,857,000.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Esquire Financial by 901.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Esquire Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.