Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,425,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 17,116,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,132.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $4,476,348.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,370 shares of company stock worth $13,987,424. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,875,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,839,000 after acquiring an additional 290,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,060,000 after acquiring an additional 834,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,548,000 after acquiring an additional 910,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,743,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 643,023 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 7,163,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

