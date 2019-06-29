Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.21.

FB opened at $193.02 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total transaction of $889,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,578.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,604 shares of company stock worth $276,607,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,176,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,673,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

