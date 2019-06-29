FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $235.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.77.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $188.31 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,422. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

