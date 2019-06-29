Financial Survey: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) versus Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

99.2% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Healthcare Trust Of America pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust Of America pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Healthcare Trust Of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 4 7 0 2.64 Healthcare Trust Of America 0 5 5 0 2.50

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus price target of $125.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Healthcare Trust Of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Trust Of America is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Risk & Volatility

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust Of America has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Healthcare Trust Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 10.95% 3.27% 1.39% Healthcare Trust Of America 31.48% 6.64% 3.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Healthcare Trust Of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.05 billion 8.05 $331.25 million $6.60 17.85 Healthcare Trust Of America $696.43 million 8.08 $213.46 million $1.62 16.93

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust Of America. Healthcare Trust Of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Healthcare Trust Of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices.

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.