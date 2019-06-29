FinnCap Boosts Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Price Target to GBX 300

Avingtrans (LON:AVG) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.
LON:AVG opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.25. Avingtrans has a 1-year low of GBX 170.10 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 237.22 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.87.
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.
