First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

