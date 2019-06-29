Forterra (LON:FORT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 333 ($4.35).

LON FORT opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 96,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £277,205.76 ($362,218.42). Also, insider Vince Niblett purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,012.15). Insiders have acquired 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,710 in the last three months.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

