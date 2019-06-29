Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,678,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 5,575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 396,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

