Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Trading 7.1% Higher

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 372,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 897,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Fred's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fred’s had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $307.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fred’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fred’s by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fred’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fred’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Fred’s by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,818,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 239,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Fred’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.