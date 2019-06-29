FY2021 EPS Estimates for Primo Water Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Primo Water in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Primo Water by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

