Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GXYEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GXYEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,778. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

