GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLOP. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE GLOP opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $91,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

