Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

“We do not think it is a lock that elafibranor will prove efficacious on its primary endpoint of NASH resolution/no worsening of fibrosis and if it does hit stat sig, the effect could be minimal. Emerging data suggests ALT reductions of >17U/L correlate to histological NASH resolution and in 120mg dose, we estimate elafibranor only achieved a mean 13U/L reduction ALT and it is not clear what patient population is represented for this data point. While we caveat this since baseline ALT levels were lower than other NASH studies given the large amount of early-stage NASH patients in GOLDEN, the slight efficacy at the 120mg dose on NASH resolution in the F2/F3 population could be a sign elafibranor has limited reduction on ALT.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of GNFTF stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61. Genfit has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

