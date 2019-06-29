Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of GBCI opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 385,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.