Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Trading 18.8% Higher

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS)’s share price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 308,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 73,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

