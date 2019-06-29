Golar LNG’s (GLNG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Golar LNG stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

