Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Down 10%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) traded down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 129,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 170,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.