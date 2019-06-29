Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $207.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Additionally, cost-control efforts are commendable. Notably, the bank has announced a deal to acquire United Capital Financial Partners, a boutique wealth-management firm. Recently, the bank has cleared the 2019 stress test and awaits capital plan approval. However, Goldman has been embroiled in the scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. Further, muted trading activities and legal issues remain headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.73.

Shares of GS opened at $204.60 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

