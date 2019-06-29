Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 703 ($9.19) price objective (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 633 ($8.27) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $281,495.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 721.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.