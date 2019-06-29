Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 775 ($10.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 830 ($10.85).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.05) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281,495.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 721.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

