Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

