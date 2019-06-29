Greene King plc (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GNK stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.47. Greene King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 705.60 ($9.22).

Get Greene King alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.50 ($8.72).

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.