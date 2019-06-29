GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 64,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $946,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,296.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian S. Gangolli sold 671,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $9,971,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,921,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 417,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,564.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 316,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

