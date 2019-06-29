Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLNE. CIBC assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $200,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

